Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $50.46 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.22% of Etsy worth $50,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $198.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.03. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

