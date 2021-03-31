Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 106,167 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $63,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,897 shares of company stock worth $13,194,222. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $456.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.68 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

