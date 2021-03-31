Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,126 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $57,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

