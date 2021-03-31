Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 223,325 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 932.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,325 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $233.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.86 and its 200-day moving average is $183.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

