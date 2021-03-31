Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ASML were worth $45,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ASML by 189.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $601.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.77. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $242.25 and a 52 week high of $627.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $252.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.