Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 17,541 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of TE Connectivity worth $71,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEL opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -177.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $117.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

