Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 523 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of EPAM Systems worth $49,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,065. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $383.51 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $402.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.31.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

