Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 506,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,464,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of StoneCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STNE. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.