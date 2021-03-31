Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.10.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 62,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

