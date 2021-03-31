Cannabis Global (NASDAQ:CBGL) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Cannabis Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBGL)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 581,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 790,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Cannabis Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBGL)

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. It also provides managerial services in areas of the regulated hemp and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Cannabis Global, Inc in December 2019.

