Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,907,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,850,000. Luminar Technologies comprises about 100.0% of Canvas GP 1 L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. owned about 2.13% of Luminar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZR. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,974,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. 62,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

