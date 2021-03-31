Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,907,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,850,000. Luminar Technologies comprises about 100.0% of Canvas GP 1 L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. owned about 2.13% of Luminar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZR. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,974,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. 62,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $47.80.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
