Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.