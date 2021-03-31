Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,187,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $363,487,000 after acquiring an additional 139,130 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. 385,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,853,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.