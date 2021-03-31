Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Professional Planning bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,427. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66.

