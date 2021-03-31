Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.9% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 3,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,764. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

