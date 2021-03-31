Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $24.88 on Wednesday, hitting $660.50. 788,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $633.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,297.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

