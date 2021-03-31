Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,658. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $240.58 and a 52-week high of $489.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

