Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,467 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,562,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBND stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 15,670 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

