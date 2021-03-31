Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,076 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.60. 40,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,045. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $58.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

