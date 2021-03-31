Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.65. 108,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.38. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

