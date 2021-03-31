Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 916 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

