Cappasity Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $1.16 million worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

