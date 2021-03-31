Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Up 58.0% in March

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CAPC opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Capstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

