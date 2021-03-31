Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Up 58.0% in March

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CAPC opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Capstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
