Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.45

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 103661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.