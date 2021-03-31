Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

