Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $515,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.