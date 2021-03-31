Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of OKE opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $51.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

