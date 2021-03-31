Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

