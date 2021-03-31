Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $330.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $207.18 and a one year high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

