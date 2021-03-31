Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 17,824 Shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 284.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $47.37.

