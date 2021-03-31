Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 175,283 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,283 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $410.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.