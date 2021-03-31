Carbon Trading Up 50.5% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Carbon token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $346,356.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00323280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.47 or 0.00812736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00086305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,354,051 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

