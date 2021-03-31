Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $37.80 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00001992 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $37.80 billion and $2.97 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00234436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002644 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00016839 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

