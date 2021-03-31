Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 52,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 117,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc focuses on the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company is also developing various therapies for heart diseases, including acute myocarditis and other causes of heart failure. Its lead product is CardiolRx, a pharmaceutically-produced CBD formulation.

