CareTrust REIT, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CareTrust REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $10,813,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $28,573,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.