Carl L. Gordon Sells 75,555 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,761,187.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 439,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,681. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

