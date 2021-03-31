Carl L. Gordon Sells 75,555 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,761,187.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 439,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,681. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
