Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Carrier Global stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $42.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

