Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CARR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

CARR opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,784,000 after purchasing an additional 249,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

