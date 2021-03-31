Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.
CARR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.
CARR opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,784,000 after purchasing an additional 249,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
