Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

CARR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of CARR opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,024,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,295,000 after acquiring an additional 667,698 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

