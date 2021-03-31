Carry Price Hits $0.0351 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market cap of $275.98 million and approximately $282.99 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014002 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,853,612,335 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry's total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,853,612,335 coins. Carry's official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

