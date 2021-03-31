Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.57. Cars.com shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 4,778 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $884.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Cars.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after acquiring an additional 187,341 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 662,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 124,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

