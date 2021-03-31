Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 2,790 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $721,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Carvana stock traded up $7.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,627. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Carvana by 3,385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 149,963 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
