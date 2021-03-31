Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 2,790 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $721,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $7.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,627. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Carvana by 3,385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 149,963 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

