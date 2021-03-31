carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $808,660.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00631544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

CV is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.