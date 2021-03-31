Castleark Management LLC Acquires 20,710 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 273.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 494,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after purchasing an additional 372,017 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

