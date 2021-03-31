Castleark Management LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 100,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.