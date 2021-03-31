Castleark Management LLC Acquires 7,375 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Arco Platform worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $267,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Arco Platform by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arco Platform by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arco Platform by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $687.07 million, a P/E ratio of 146.77 and a beta of 0.97.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

