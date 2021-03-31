Castleark Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,799,000 after buying an additional 1,045,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.