Castleark Management LLC Buys 18,130 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

PSXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

