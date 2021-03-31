Castleark Management LLC Cuts Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,977 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after buying an additional 2,356,153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,693,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $19,928,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,083 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.