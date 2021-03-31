Castleark Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

